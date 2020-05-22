FASHION Pol’ Atteu Shifts from Glamorous Gown Design to Mask Donations Benefiting Homeless

After non-essential businesses closed in Los Angeles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beverly Hills couture designer Pol’ Atteu and his partner, Patrik Simpson, have shifted from selling out of the designer's boutique to make masks from their home, but also contribute to the community by protecting the homeless population.

The pair examined fabric stock that had been stored in the garage, discovering an array of Italian Lycra, European spandex stretch, French payette and Venetian painted mosaic that were originally intended for gown production to dress their celebrity clientele, which includes Bella Thorne, Ariel Winter, Laverne Cox, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Betty White, Dyan Cannon and Jodie Sweetin.

To protect their clients and the public while providing support to healthcare professionals and Los Angeles' homeless population Atteu and Simpson make masks in their kitchen. The stars of Amazon Prime reality-television series “Gown and Out in Beverly Hills” are not only selling these masks, but they are also donating pieces to healthcare organizations and people who are homeless.

No strangers to giving back, Atteu and Simpson are celebrity brand ambassadors for Madame Methven designer Kaila Methven's Peace Love Unity Respect—or PLUR—initiative, which helps create jobs for those within the LGBTQIA community. With their new buy one, donate one mask initiative, Atteu and Simpson are encouraging customers to buy a protective piece, which will then lead the designers to donate one mask.

By press time, donations from the Pol’ Atteu Designer 90210 Masks initiative have benefited the Anne Douglas Center for Women at the Los Angeles Mission, Huntington Hospital, Santa Clarita Urgent Care, Fresenius Medical/Kidney Care, Cedars Sinai Medical Center and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. To expand their protective reach, Atteu and Simpson have also personally distributed masks to members of Los Angeles' homeless population who are living under freeway overpasses and the area's tent city. In addition to creating masks, they made clothing donations to those in need following COVID-19's arrival in Los Angeles.

Available through the Pol’ Atteu site, masks are priced between $25-$45 and made in adult and child sizes. They've also created Mommy and Me and Daddy and Little man collections.