From Blair Breitenstein/@blairz. Images courtesy Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Boosts Art By Telling Fans To Create

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The Cult Gaia fashion label recently wrapped up social media campaign #CultGaiaLetsCreate, where it invited fans and artists to create sketches and illustrations inspired by Cult Gaia’s styles. If an aspiring Cult Gaia artist posted an illustration and tagged it #cultgaialetscreate, the brand would donate an art kit to an economically disadvantaged school. The label's partners in the campaign were non-profits and businesses such as Turnaround Arts, Cra-Z-Art and Joann.

From Jessica Durrant Illustration

Cult Gaia got such a big reaction that the label was compelled to donate more than 7,000 art kits. People participating in the compaign were digital illustrators such as Janice Sung and Hayden Williams along with artists Marleigh Culver and Johanna Tagada Hoffbeck.

