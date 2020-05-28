For Love & Lemons Ramps Up Sustainability with New Collection

Los Angeles brand For Love & Lemons recently announced that it is increasing its commitment to sustainability. It recently introduced Sustainability is Beautiful, a summer collection, which is designed with 100 percent recycled materials. The collection includes crop tops, mini dresses, as well as midi dresses. Retail price points range from $108 for the Camellia Crop Top to $243 for the Zinna Midi Dress.

The brand also will stop using plastic packaging in favor of working with compostable packaging. Other measures include working with more eco-friendly fabric vendors and mills.