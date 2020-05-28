FASHION Rogiani Designs Activewear Through Couture POV

After working as an image maker for Lancôme, where she collaborated with Isabella Rossellini, and serving as the inaugural designer for BCBGMAXAZRIA, Los Angeles-headquartered Elisabetta Rogiani focused on designing her self-named Elisabetta Rogiani collection of women’s clothing, which could range from leather pants to beaded skirts.

But the majority of requests she received for her design services were for activewear. She made yoga pants and leggings, but she designed them with a couture inspiration that she learned when going to the fashion college Academia Internazionale D’Alta Moda E D’Arte Del Costume Koefia in Rome, she said.

“That is what couture is about,” said the Italian-born Rogiani. “It is sculpting clothing.”

While she continues to design all styles of clothing, the Elisabetta Rogiani label focuses on women’s activewear and she probably is among a handful of independent activewear designers working in a field dominated by major brands. Rogiani makes activewear for private clients and for sale on her direct-to-consumer channel www.rogiani.com.

A spirit of bespoke style runs through her collections. Clients can request made-to-measure active looks on her site. She frequently releases new limited-edition collections. On May 28, she released a collection called Liquid Flower. The name was inspired by the shiny look of the fabric that she used for the collection, as well as the Hawaiian-inspired floral print on the material.

Pieces in the collection include leggings, bandeau tops, shorts and face coverings. Retail price points range from $28 for masks to $105 for pants.

Next up, an activewear limited collection inspired by denim. Rogiani said the performance material used in the upcoming collection looks like denim. The collection also will feature a denim-style jacket.