ACTIVEWEAR PacSun Enters Activewear Category

PacSun Active has entered the market as part of Pacific Sunwear of California's effort to expand into fresh categories that promote wellness, inclusivity and an active lifestyle. Adhering to PacSun's core of promoting the California lifestyle, PacSun Active incorporates trends aimed at younger consumers who feel confident in their bodies and want activewear that speaks to a body-positive mission.

"PacSun Active was something that we had been working on for the last 24 months, but it became more scaled in 2020, as we listened to our community, and they were telling us that they were struggling to stay motivated and active at home," Brie Olson, chief brand officer for PacSun said. "We asked ourselves, how do we continue to focus on supporting the importance of wellness, when it can be so challenging to continue to focus on taking care of yourself in these times? How can we support our young people in staying healthy and active? In asking those questions, PacSun Active was born."

Launching with LA Hearts by PacSun Active, the retailer's debut with this brand includes bras, shorts, leggings and fleece, which are sized XS-XL and priced $34.95-$49.95. Through its activewear offerings, PacSun will also sell brands including Slowtide and YogaZen with pieces such as beach towels, yoga towels and mats. Eventually, PacSun will carry products from Adidas and Playboy.