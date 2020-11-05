RETAIL Holiday 2020 at Citadel Outlets to Start With Christmas-Tree Lighting Nov. 14

Every winter holiday season, Citadel Outlets, just south of downtown Los Angeles, aims to go big with holiday decorations. In past years, the retail center has placed a giant Christmas tree on its property as well as other jumbo-sized decorations. Looks like 2020 will be no different.

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, Citadel is scheduled to light a 100-foot Christmas tree. A Citadel statement said that the tree will stand twice as tall as the letters on the iconic Hollywood sign. The tree will be decorated with more than 180,000 twinkling lights and 10,000 ornaments and bows.

Also expect the Citadel to unveil what it calls the world’s largest holiday bow on the castle-like walls of its property.

The giant red bow will measure 36' wide by 21' tall. The bow and its ribbons will be decorated with Christmas lights and a half ton of glitter.

Those visiting the Citadel’s giant tree will be treated to the Snowy Nights and Holiday Lights show, which will run several times every evening from Nov. 14 to the end of the year. The 15-minute show will feature snow flurries and dancing laser lights bouncing to the tune of Christmas and pop music.

Pandemic safety precautions will be part of this year’s celebrations. The Citadel’s Santa House will feature an actor playing Santa Claus. Those wanting a visit will be required to maintain a social distance from Santa.

The Citadel also will host a toy drive for underprivileged kids and a food drive this season.