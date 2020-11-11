Photo: Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Forever 21 Unveils Holiday Hub to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Forever 21 is planning on a holiday season focused on raising funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The retailer hopes to raise $1 million for the national organization, which provides voluntary after-school programs for young people at its chapters around the country. Some Boys & Girls Club alumni include Denzel Washington, Smokey Robinson, Magic Johnson and Misty Copeland.

Forever 21’s holiday give-back initiative will offer more than 300 specially tagged items which includes holiday sweaters, ornaments, accessories, contemporary looks and other gifts. Forever 21 will offer $1 for every item purchased on this holiday hub.

