Beverly Center to Unveil Pop-Ups from Black-Owned Brands

During 2020, as calls to action were made regarding promoting equity in the United States, part of these messages included challenging major brands to become more serious about diversity and supporting Black-owned businesses.

Los Angeles’ Beverly Center will unveil a series of pop-up shops for emerging brands owned by people from underrepresented groups. Opening soon on the 6th and 7th floors of the Beverly Center will be pop-ups for Jessica Rich, a footwear brand started by designer Jessica Rich. There also will be a Los Angeles-manufactured mattress brand LisaRaye Homestyles, which was started by actress LisaRaye McCoy. The pop-ups also will feature pop-up art and photography galleries. Upcoming galleries include Celebrity Vault, which will feature photos of Black celebrities. Another gallery show will be Heirs to the Throne, curated by Karen Bystedt, which will highlight contemporary Black artists.