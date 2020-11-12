OUTERKNOWN’S NATURAL STRETCH Outerknown Finds a Natural Stretch Fabric For Its Iconoclast Jean

The Outerknown brand was started by surf champion Kelly Slater and creative director John Moore in 2015 to introduce a new surfwear line to a market that had been dominated by a group of major brands for years by creating a brand that was devoted to sustainability.

Slater and Moore wanted to show the world that manufacturing stylish clothes did not necessarily mean repeating manufacturing practices that had been criticized for polluting the environment, Slater said during the brand’s inaugural season.

The Culver City, Calif.–based brand got high marks from environmental groups for using sustainable fabrics, nontoxic dyes and gaining accreditation from the Fair Labor Association.