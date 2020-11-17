RETAIL Dockers Unveils New Store at Citadel Outlets

Levi Strauss & Co’s Dockers brand opened a 1,801-square-foot shop at the Citadel Outlets retail center, south of downtown Los Angeles, on Nov. 13.

The opening was especially significant for the brand, because it was the first store opening since it shuttered its American physical stores in 2018, said Anne Spletzer, Dockers’ vice president of sales.

“We are very excited about this new wave of business,” Spletzer said. “We closed all physical retail locations in the U.S. in 2018, which enabled us to re-strategize and refresh the Dockers retail experience. Our retail footprint is an important part of our plans heading into 2021 and beyond. Despite some unpredictability and setbacks due to the pandemic, Dockers newest storefronts in both Europe and Latin America are already seeing success, so we’re excited to use what we’ve learned is working for our locations here in the U.S.”

The Citadel Outlets’ Dockers store will feature signage bearing its its 2020 marketing campaign rooting Dockers in a coastal California style.