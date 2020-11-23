Some looks from Visions of Holiday Glamour on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.

RETAIL

Rodeo Drive Starts Its Holidays With 'Visions of Holiday Glamour'

By Andrew Asch | Monday, November 23, 2020

Rodeo Drive kicked off its winter holiday season Nov. 21 when the installation "Visions of Holiday Glamour" was unveiled on the luxe street. The installation imagined the center medians of Rodeo Drive as a runway, which ran past the flagships for venerable fashion houses such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Ralph Lauren.

On the street’s median platforms, mannequins were decked out in gowns made from jewel-toned faux florals and accents of metallic ornaments. Rodeo’s palm trees were decorated with neon lights, which resemble falling snowflakes. The Visions of Holiday Glamour will run until Jan. 3.

