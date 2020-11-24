TRADE EVENTS Coterie Names Courtney Bradarich VP of Events

The contemporary womenswear trade show Coterie announced the appointment of Courtney Bradarich as its new vice president of events. Coterie is part of the Informa Markets Fashion portfolio.

With a career in the fashion-trade space, Bradarich is the co-founder and president of the brand-and-business-development consulting firm Favors Agency. Through this work, Bradarich has provided insight regarding market trends, tactics and strategy, advising Collina Strada, Dusen Dusen, Minkpink and Cacharel on the brand side in addition to the government trade organizations Fashion Federation of Singapore, Thai Trade Office and Consulate General of Canada.

“We are thrilled to bring Courtney on board to lead the Coterie team,” Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion, said in a press release. “Courtney’s extensive market experience in providing forward-thinking growth strategies to both domestic and international brands and contemporary retailers will be a great addition to the consultative and collaborative approach of the Coterie team, forging new upmarket partnerships while strengthening and better positioning existing ones.”

Bradarich’s experience prior to founding the Favors Agency includes fulfilling the role of women’s show director at the Capsule trade show, including shows in New York, Paris, Las Vegas and Berlin, where she led the event brand’s womenswear division.

The appointment of Bradarich to the Coterie role was made after its first digital trade event and ahead of the brand’s return in 2021, which it says will offer “a synergistic hybrid model of digital and physical events.”

“At my very first job in fashion, over 15 years ago, I showed at Coterie, so this is a major moment in my career,” Bradarich said in a statement. “Coterie is the authority in B2B womenswear. I’m thrilled to join Informa Markets Fashion and the Coterie team to bring an intimate understanding of brands’ and retailers’ goals and challenges as we establish forward-thinking initiatives that address the modern and evolving goals of our customers.”