RETAIL RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke’s Shop Celebrates Anniversary, With COVID Restrictions

The COVID-19 business shutdown has forced almost everything to go digital, and, in the case of West Hollywood, Calif. boutique Sutton, first year anniversary parties.

Sutton-owner and cast member of the 10th season of Bravo series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke, celebrated the first year of biz for her high-end boutique with an Instagram Live talk. Fashion guru Cameron Silver and Amber Sakai, a Los Angeles-designer, dropped by the boutique to talk about fashion and to take questions from people watching the Instagram Live party on Sept. 30. Stracke also streamed a talk with Paris designer Alexis Mabille. He showed some exclusive looks from his self-named line. The Instagram Live preview took place before Mabille’s Oct. 1 Paris Fashion Week Show for its Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Stracke said that she had a U.S. exclusive to this line.

Like every other retailer, Stracke said that digital retail has become more important during these past few months.

“A silver lining to COVID, is that we got to more spend time online shopping,” she said of her development of e-shopping on her website thesuttonconcept.com. “I am seeing great results with that.”