SUSTAINABILITY H&M Releases Denim Collection to Promote Circularity

Aligning its denim production with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Make Fashion Circular initiative, H&M launched its H&M Jeans Redesign men's denim collection on Oct. 15. The collection features workwear silhouettes and includes three jeans styles—available in slim, straight, regular straight and relaxed fit; two jackets—including a workwear style that features three front patch pockets and a trucker version with zip fastening; an overshirt with two chest patch pockets; tote bag; and bucket hat. Hues for the collection are offered in light gray, washed black, mid-blues and deep indigo.

During its strategizing for this collection, H&M focused on creating durable, timeless pieces that are easy to repair and will age into beautiful classic denim. The fabrication of the denim comprises a blend of organic cotton, up to 35 percent recycled cotton and water-waste-reducing dyes that also lower energy consumption. H&M's efforts also included choosing safer chemicals through Screened Chemistry guidelines, in addition to applying low-impact finishes, bypassing conventional plating for metal trims and using Tencel to facilitate garment recycling.

"Sustainability and circularity should be seen as the parameters that designers move within. It's a new set of borders and limitations, if you like. Being a designer is also about finding new opportunities and connecting more with the technical side of how a pair of jeans are made," Jon Loman, designer at H&M, said. "This project went back to the foundations and what was taken for granted before was now seen with new eyes. With this collection we hope that we can take another great step towards making more sustainable products,"

Following the release of the H&M Jeans Redesign, the Swedish brand made the collection available in select stores around the globe and online at hm.com.