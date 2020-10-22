FASHION Italian Brand Iceberg Works With Kailand Morris On T-shirt for Watts Empowerment Center

Italian high-end sportswear company Iceberg made an Oct. 21 donation to the Watts Empowerment Center, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization serving children, youth and families at the Watts Housing Project in South Los Angeles. The Watts Empowerment Center was developed by Red Eye, a private, non-profit connecting the entertainment business with humanitarian causes.

While the amount of the donation was not stated at press time, Iceberg also donated 175 T-shirts bearing art created by Kailand Morris, the son of music star Stevie Wonder, and Kai Milla, a fashion designer. The shirts were co-designed with Iceberg’s British-born creative director James Long. “Our collaborative T-shirt is a symbol of family and positivity” Long said.