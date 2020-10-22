Image: Iceberg

Image: Iceberg

FASHION

Italian Brand Iceberg Works With Kailand Morris On T-shirt for Watts Empowerment Center

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, October 22, 2020

Italian high-end sportswear company Iceberg made an Oct. 21 donation to the Watts Empowerment Center, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization serving children, youth and families at the Watts Housing Project in South Los Angeles. The Watts Empowerment Center was developed by Red Eye, a private, non-profit connecting the entertainment business with humanitarian causes.

photo

Photo: Iceberg

While the amount of the donation was not stated at press time, Iceberg also donated 175 T-shirts bearing art created by Kailand Morris, the son of music star Stevie Wonder, and Kai Milla, a fashion designer. The shirts were co-designed with Iceberg’s British-born creative director James Long. “Our collaborative T-shirt is a symbol of family and positivity” Long said.

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Tukatech

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter