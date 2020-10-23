FASHION Loonar Brand Starts As a Social-Media Sensation

Los Angeles-area high-school students Jack Schwartz and Mateo Santamaria hustled their recently launched brand Loonar through social media during the past six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. They got their brand’s face masks to influencers and celebs such as Post Malone.

The social media VIPs and celebs posted pictures of themselves wearing Loonar. Voila, the high school kids made a splash and have been hustling their brand, which includes T-shirts and hoodies, to the rest of the world.

Schwartz said that Loonar uses recycled fabrics. He hoped that it would make a statement for equality for all, from the light side to the dark side of the moon. Hence the name Loonar.

“It was important to us to create a brand that represents equality, has dope styles, and also is socially conscious,” Schwartz said in a prepared statement. “By using recycled components versus new fibers, we hope to minimize our ecological footprint. We had to turn being quarantined at home into something positive.” For more information, check out www.loonarclothing.com.