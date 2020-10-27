RETAIL Susan Merrill Named President of NPD’s U.S. Apparel Division

Susan Merrill, a vice president of business and client development for prominent market-research company The NPD Group, was named president of the group’s United States apparel practice, according to Joanne Sackett, president of The NPD Group’s soft-lines sector in an Oct. 27 announcement.

“Susan has the leadership, business acumen and strong knowledge of the apparel industry that is necessary to propel our business strategy forward,” Sackett said. “Her commercial skills paired with a solid track record for building strategic relationships will allow us to partner with clients in new and different ways, and identify additional opportunities to navigate them to success.”

Merrill will succeed John Deputato, who is retiring. Her new responsibilities include overseeing NPD’s portfolio of apparel services and product offerings.

The NPD Group tracks the apparel business, but it also follows beauty, consumer electronics, food, homewares, toys and other markets. It gleans its research from point-of-sale data from over 600,000 retail locations as well as e-commerce companies. It also examines millions of receipts from 130,000 consumers.