TRADE SHOWS IMC Unveils a Slate of In-Person Trade Shows

Showroom-space operator International Market Centers, announced a slate of in-person trade shows for 2021.

This announcement follows the unprecedented cancellation of in-person trade shows during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bob Maricich, IMC’s chief executive officer, said that IMC would produce 22 buying opportunities and sales events for the upcoming year.

“We are optimistically planning for a return to a more normal buying season in 2021,” Maricich said. “The teams across our campuses are vigilantly preparing to present a year of markets that will expertly bring brands and buyers together again.”

The 2021 calendar will begin with the Atlanta Market, which is scheduled to run Jan. 12–19 at the AmericasMart compound in Atlanta. A week later, IMC’s Las Vegas Market will run at the World Market Center campus in Las Vegas. A number of events will be produced at all of IMC’s physical properties.

IMC also runs digital markets, including ShopZio, a B2B e-commerce platform run by IMC_di, the trade-show producer’s digital division. In February, IMC also is scheduled to unveil the JuniperMarket, which will serve as an omni-channel platform for the gift, home and apparel industries, according to an IMC statement.

The company’s campuses at the AmericasMart, the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, the Las Vegas Design Center at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas also serve as the address for showrooms that are open daily and produce events throughout the year.

IMC is wrapping up 2020 with its Fall Sample Sale. This in-person event runs Nov. 11-13 in Las Vegas. More than 50 showrooms are forecasted to participate.