RETAIL Nordstrom To Open Two More Nordstrom Local Shops In Southern California

Nordstrom Inc’s omnichannel concept Nordstrom Local is on a roll. The Seattle-headquartered department-and-specialty store giant announced Oct. 27 that it would open two Nordstrom Local locations in Southern California in the upcoming months.

A 1,193-square-foot Nordstrom Local is scheduled to open Nov. 6 on 2043 Westcliff Drive, in Newport Beach, Calif., about a 10 minute drive from the Fashion Island retail center. A 1,886-square-foot Nordstrom Local is scheduled to open at the Metlox retail center in Manhattan Beach, Calif., in the fourth quarter or the beginning of 2021.

There currently are three Nordstrom Locals doing business in the Los Angeles area. The first one opened in West Hollywood in 2017. A downtown Los Angeles shop and a store in Los Angeles’ Brentwood section opened in 2018.

Ken Worzel, chief operating officer at Nordstrom, said that the omnichannel concept was working well.

"Opening Nordstrom Local service hubs in the Los Angeles area is part of the continuation of our market strategy in one of our largest markets to provide customers with greater access to merchandise selection and faster delivery while increasing convenience and connection through our services," Worzel said. "Nordstrom Local customers who engage with our services at a Local including curbside pick-up, returns, alterations and styling spend more than two-and-a-half times compared to other customers."

Nordstrom Locals will be expanding its palette of services. Later this year, shoppers will be able to pick up orders from NordstromRack.com and the Nordstrom-owned HauteLook.com at the Nordstrom Local.