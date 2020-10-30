RETAIL Calzedonia Group Expands West in U.S.

During its expansion throughout the western United States, Italy’s Calzedonia Group recently opened storefronts shared with its Intimissimi intimates brand. After it opened a U.S. flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue in 2017, the Calzedonia Group—parent company to Intimissimi, Intimissimi Uomo, Tezenis, Falconeri, Atelier Emé and Signorvino, in addition to its namesake Calzedonia brand of hosiery and beachwear—is celebrating the unveiling of four new Southern California sites following consumer demand and analyzing e-commerce data from the region for boutique-style West Coast Calzedonia and Intimissimi locations.

“Of course we could not have predicted the impact of Covid-19—we delayed our openings and are not doing any large P.R. events this year as our customers’ safety is our top priority,” Marcello Veronesi, chief executive officer of Calzedonia USA, said. “As a company, we really believe in the 360-degree shopping experience, the marriage of retail and e-commerce, and we are delighted to bring that to California so that we can finally meet our West Coast customer in person.”

The addition of the locations in the western United States increases the total number of Calzedonia Group stores in the country to 50. A 1,200-square-foot joint Calzedonia and Intimissimi storefront opened at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, Calif., on Oct. 16, with another dual 1,800-squre-foot site at the Los Cerritos Center in Cerritos, Calif., on Oct. 23. The store concepts were designed at the Calzedonia Group’s headquarters in Verona, Italy. A crowning moment of the expansion in the U.S. western region will be the unveiling of a Los Angeles flagship in early 2021.

“As a company, we truly care about meeting the needs of the customer. Having retail locations in Southern California is about seeing that we have a customer base there and reacting,” Veronesi said. “We want to be a one-stop shop for lingerie, tights and swimwear in the U.S. Our boutiques in Del Amo and Los Cerritos are joint stores, they are connected, so we believe we can offer that effortless shopping experience and be that one-stop shop.”