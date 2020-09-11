FASHION Alpinestars and Diesel Go for Another Lap With Motorcycle Collection

Alpinestars, a veteran motorcycle protective gear and clothing brand, runs a headquarters in Los Angeles. It recently started its engines to go for another round of a collaboration collection with Italian denim giant and lifestyle brand Diesel.

Significant looks for the collaboration collection include biker jackets, which feature contrast blocking and panels with arcing lines inspired by the curves of a race track.

Also in the mix: leather motorcycle pants and a skirt, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and caps that feature Alpinestars logo and Diesel’s 1990s-era tribal tattoo motif.