RETAIL Hilco Appoints Charles M. Jayson to EVP of Retail Business Development

Former Tommy Hilfiger Handbags and Accessories and Oscar by Oscar de la Renta executive Charles M. Jayson has been appointed to be executive vice president of retail business development at management-consulting firm Hilco Merchant Resources. In his new role, Jayson will work in the consumer sector, structuring transactions with retailers and consumer product companies to maximize return on excess assets, in addition to advising on product development, merchandising, supply chain, global distribution and licensing.

“Chuck is a well-known, financially driven, merchant leader with a storied career in working with a wide range of retail companies,” said Ben Nortman, chief executive officer of the Northbrook, Ill.-headquartered Hilco. “We are excited to add someone of his caliber to the HMR team as we continue to grow and look towards future success.”

Throughout Jayson’s 30-year career, he has also worked in executive positions with S.T. Dupont, Andrew Marc Outerwear, Judith Ripka Jewelry and at Sears Women.



"I'm thrilled to be part of the Hilco team of experienced retail professionals. Their hands-on involvement with retailers and consumer brands represents a significant advantage for businesses to navigate best ways forward through these unprecedented times,” Jayson said. “As a consumer-centric retailer and global brand leader dedicated to the bottom line, I look forward to fortifying Hilco's clients' brand equity and financial results.”