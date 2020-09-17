EVENTS California Apparel News Retail Editor Andrew Asch Recognized by L.A. Press Club

During an Aug. 29 video broadcast, the Los Angeles Press Club hosted its 62nd annual Southern California Journalism Awards. Among the winners, California Apparel News’ own Andrew Asch, who has served as the publication’s retail editor since 2003 and won third place in the category of “Business Story in Print with Circulation under 50,000” for his February 7, 2020, story “Trinidad3 Plans to Serve Wounded Warriors With Fashion and Function.”

The article told the story of how the Los Angeles–made denim brand Trinidad3 expanded its mission to support veterans of the United States armed forces. Trinidad3’s founder, Trinidad Garcia III, himself a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant, explained in the piece how a new jean design that his company had developed would ease dressing for leg amputees. Working with Marine veteran Josue Barron, a leg amputee, Trinidad3 developed a jean with a 12-inch zippered seam located on the upper thigh that facilitates the adjustment of prosthetic limbs. Asch’s story also revealed the background story of Barron, a Los Angeles–raised Purple Heart recipient who lost his left leg and left eye following an incident during which his patrol detonated an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2010.

“For the first time in years, Barron could feel less self-conscious. It was proof that fashion can make a difference in people’s lives,” Asch said.