Dickies Unveils First Global Marketing Campaign

Dickies has been acknowledged as one of America’s heritage workwear brands. After almost 100 years of making clothing for workers laboring at the country’s grimy jobs, the brand has become fashionable with streetwear and skatewear aficionados mixing Dickies with high-end brands.

Dickies recently unveiled its first global marketing campaign, called United by Inspiration, United by Dickies. It features creatives and working people wearing Dickies items like its Eisenhower jacket. In a do-it-yourself spirit, which is of course influenced by COVID-19 restrictions, the campaign uses images shot by the campaign’s subjects on Zoom video and film technology. The campaign's subjects hail from different parts of the globe. For example, Ma Xiaolong is a dancer from China. David Madero is a metal sculptor from Mexico. Angelique Taylor and Kip Ritchey are American farmers. Allysha Le is the first female member of the Dickies skateboarding team, she lives in El Segundo, Calif.