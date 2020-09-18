E-COMMERCE Italist: From Italy with Love and a Deal

After five years of business, sales continue to be healthy at Italist, a Los Angeles-headquartered e-commerce business. It offers luxury ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories at up to 40 percent off of retail prices. In August, it reported a 30 percent increase in new customers compared to its customer traffic in August 2019.

The company’s Italian American chief executive officer, Diego Abba, works with more than 200 Italian boutiques. Italist sells these retailers' goods at Italian prices. Italist's relationships help cut out export fees and taxes that other retailers are paying, according to a company statement.

During this time of continued COVID-19 restrictions on bricks-and-mortar retail and travel, the company feels good about bringing Italian shopping style stateside. Italist has worked with brands such as Gucci, Celine, Paco Rabanne and Bottega Venetta.