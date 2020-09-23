Jon Rose in Dockers styles that use the brands' Water<Less fabrics. Photos courtesy Dockers

Dockers Teams Up With Waves For Water

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, September 23, 2020

On surfing treks across the world, Jon Rose saw that people were suffering because of poor access to clean drinking water. In 2009, Rose started non-profit Waves For Water, which supplies portable water-filtration systems as well as rainwater-harvesting and storage systems. Waves for Water estimated that it gave more than 3 million people access to clean water in more than 44 countries.

Recently, Dockers, a division of Levi Strauss & Co., announced that it would partner with Rose and Waves for Water in the Dockers x Jon Rose “Work Forward” campaign.

The three-year partnership will include a fundraising campaign, as well as editorial shoots that will star Rose, a former professional surfer. He’ll be photographed in Dockers made out of Water< Less fabrics. This manufacturing process, pioneered by Levi Strauss & Co., uses up to 73 percent less water for dyeing and finishing than other manufacturing processes.

