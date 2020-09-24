FASHION Vans Makes Footwear Line With Kids of Immigrants

Los Angeles-headquartered collective Kids of Immigrants has designed and sold hoodies, and other clothes, bearing the word "Immigrant." This group’s styles and website have celebrated the lives of immigrants and urged people to pay attention to affecting this group.

On Sept. 23, footwear and clothing giant Vans announced a collaboration and campaign with Kids of Immigrants, called “Work A Day In Our Shoes.” The collaboration line’s sneakers are inspired the Vans Lowland CC footwear silhouette and are an homage to the construction work of the immigrant father of one of the members of the Kids of Immigrants collective. Other pieces in the collaboration collection include a shirt, hoodie and bucket hat.

The collaboration line will be available for purchase on the website kidsofimmigrants.us, footlocker.com, an app for Footlocker-owned incubator Greenhouse, and at the recently opened bricks-and-mortar shop Footlocker Compton. Each pair of Vans x Kids of Immigrants sneakers will retail at $100 and will be available starting Oct. 2.