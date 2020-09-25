EVENTS To Cultivate Peace and Justice, Beverly Center Partners With Paint The City Peaceful

As part of an effort to unite the community, the Beverly Center in Los Angeles partnered with grassroots organization Paint the City Peaceful to create an art gallery on the retail destination's 27-foot-tall windows. Working under a theme depicting "a world that works," PTCP commissioned Los Angeles artists to share its mission of cultivating change through art during an installation that began Sept. 18 and will run through the end of 2020 at the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards.

“Beverly Center is proud to partner with PTCP and this group of talented local artists to provide a public space to showcase their meaningful work as a way to create positive change in our community," Jackie Plaza, marketing and sponsorship director of Beverly Center, said in a statment."

The local Los Angeles artists—Brittney S. Price, ShowzArt, Joe O’Neill, Bandit, Mufasa, Jamie Guerrero and Shannon Knox—were tasked with painting Beverly Center's La Cienega Boulevard-facing panels with imagery that supports community, equality, justice and peace. Through this initiative, Beverly Center and PTCP seek to create an atmosphere of solidarity in the movement toward racial equality.

“This partnership demonstrates how art-based activism (artivism) may provide a visual heartbeat for civil rights reform efforts in the face of quarantine and the inability to physically gather," Paint The City Peaceful said in a statement. "In the absence of direct human presence, art provides voice and visibility.”