Sene Unveils Collaboration with Fighter Carlos Condit

Martial-arts icon Bruce Lee reportedly often practiced kicks in street clothes such as jeans. But there’s a reason most martial artists work out in loose-fitting uniforms.

Carlos Condit, a champion welterweight mixed martial artist, said that it is tough to find jeans where one can make high kicks without wearing them out and tearing them up.

The fighter recently partnered with Los Angeles-headquartered brand Sene on the custom-jeans collaboration Carlos Condit x Sene. Condit helped design the gray wash of the jeans. The jeans are made with Sene’s stretch denim fabrics. It looks like a jean, but it feels like an athleisure fabric, said Ray Li, Sene’s cofounder and chief executive officer.

The jeans are made-to-measure. Those ordering the jeans must take the Sene’s short SmartFit online tailoring quiz to place an order for a bespoke jean. Retailing for $159, the jeans have a waitlist. The jeans are scheduled to be delivered in November.