XSET's new collection modeled by Luvstuck, XSET's new content creator. Images courtesy of XSET

Crooks & Castles’ Calvero Designs Esports Teams' Merch Collection

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, September 30, 2020

This summer, new esports team XSET promised to develop a merchandise program that was as strong as its prowess for electronic games such as Fortnite.

XSET founders are making good on their promises. It recently released its first collection on its direct-to-consumer shop on the team's website. The collegiate-inspired collection was designed by XSET's Creative Director Dennis Calvero. He was the founder of pioneering Los Angeles-brand Crooks & Castles. The collection includes socks, caps, fashion esports jerseys and a logo rug, said Wil Eddins, XSET’s co-founder and chief merchandise and licensing officer.

“Fall 1 is just the beginning," Eddins said. "Our Fall 2 line is even more robust, and is not just a capsule but an entire fashion collection that will cement our position as the most fashion-forward gaming org out there."

