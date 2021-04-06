EVENTS Los Angeles and Other Counties Relax COVID Restrictions, Retail Widens Capacity

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health gave the go-ahead Monday for the area’s businesses to advance to the less-strict Orange tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

Groups such as the Los Angeles Fashion District Business Improvement District celebrated the decision. The organization sent out an e-mail blast Monday declaring “We are OPEN!” The email invited shoppers and diners back to the district’s restaurants and retailers such as flagships for Vans and Acne Studios on South Broadway to boutiques for brands such as Ganni and A.P.C. in the same neighborhood.

But restrictions remain. Consumer capacity is limited to 75 percent for retailers. Other California counties, such as neighboring Orange County, also moved to the less-restrictive Orange tier this week.