Meler Productions Goes Secret Agent With James Bond-Inspired Show

About 68 years after the first James Bond novel was published, the world of the fictional secret agent continues to fascinate. Meler Productions, an events services company with offices in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, produced Lumiere Runway: Special Agent Tribute Digital Fashion Show. It was inspired by James Bond and the women in James Bond films.

The show was webcast April 3 through Zoom. However, the show was recorded March 27 before a live audience of 25 people, and required COVID-19 pandemic precautions were taken for the live show, said Fionna Wong, Meler’s co-chief executive officer.

Designers participating in the show were High Status Co., DNB Couture, Stephen Goudeau, Verita Couture, and Freedom Fashion by Stephano Musa.

Laurent Meler, Meler Productions' co-CEO, said that his company will be producing another runway show on June 12. For more information, visit Lumiere Runway.