DESERT BLOSSOMS For Spring 2021, Johnny Was Shares Bright, Bohemian, Desert-Inspired Styles

For its Spring 2021 collection, Johnny Was produced pieces inspired by the beautiful calm found in the desert. Delving into the romantic beauty of these regions of California, the Los Angles brand sought to highlight the desert’s bright and colorful elements in addition to the peace that can be found in these areas.

“Our Spring collection celebrates the tranquility of the season in diaphanous styles crafted from featherweight silks and fluid prints that flow with organic movement,” Johnny Was Senior Vice President of Design, Theresa McAllen, said. “Featuring artfully stitched embroideries on soft linen separates and playful matching sets, each piece has been thoughtfully constructed from luxurious fabrications and natural fibers.”

Botanical elements have a heavy presence in the collection, with poppies, orchids, ranunculus and dianthus making appearances. The color palette is a kaleidoscope of hues including rich fuchsia, burnt orange, cool teal, lime green and deep ultramarine blue.

The collection shares an ease of dressing yet yields a beautification of casual looks in loose maxi dresses, midis and jumpers. Buttoned shirting is breezy in lovely bright yellows with light garden scenes including butterflies and florals, while other pieces are featured in ruby red with embroidered and eyelet details applied to the design. The Vesta jumpsuit in silk affords loose half sleeves and a wide-leg fit in a colorful jungle of palms and hibiscus. T-shirts remain a foundation of the Johnny Was approach, with this season’s designs having a bit of fun by blending florals and cheetah prints or springtime imagery of butterflies and hummingbirds.

“The cool blue palette offers a glorious pause amongst the muted California cacti, while the effortlessly romantic mesh dresses and cotton tunics boast rich corals and vibrant pinks inspired by the desert sunset,” McAllen said.

A new take on tie-dye can also be found in the collection, as this design trend endures. Johnny Was introduced shirting that relies on a high neck and loose kimono sleeves in a brilliant fuchsia that includes daintier, white tie-dye details.

While springtime desert days can be hot, Johnny Was also anticipated the cooler nights of these regions with its Dreamer Quilted Jacket, which sits below the hip. The jacket’s patterns range from paisleys to florals with bohemian elements in a colorful palette. The quilted cotton piece is reminiscent of a favorite family quilt used to cozy up when temperatures cool.

Innovative textile elements are also included in the collection. Pieces including the Anika Crew-Neck Tea-Length dress feature bamboo construction for a more ecologically sound approach to Spring 2021 dressing.