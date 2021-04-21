EARTH DAY Second Spin by Outerknown Launches as the Brand's First Circular Collection

Ahead of this year's Earth Day on April 22, Culver City, Calif., Outerknown announced the release of its Second Spin circular-knits collection. As the brand's first line created through a circular model, the men's and women's collection was manufactured using high-quality recycled cotton that had been sourced from textile waste. The company is on track to achieve circularity by 2030 through utilizing regenerative and recycled materials, adopting practices that reduce waste and pollution, and identifying circular end-of-life options for its goods.

For its first Second Spin collection, Outerknown released polo shirts, henleys, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants. Working with Barcelona-headquartered Hallotex, Outerknown created its Second Spin collection through the sustainable mill and garment manufacturer's Morocco-based vertical operation.

To develop trust with customers through transparency, Outerknown also digitized each piece with an embedded QR code that, through EON's Product Cloud Platform and CircularID Protocol, reveals the product's composition, origin and care instructions that promote extending the life of the garment.

"We want to keep our products out of the landfill and in circulation, forever," Outerknown’s Director of Sustainability and Sourcing, Megan Stoneburner, said. "This collection is another step in the right direction as we move towards our goal of becoming fully circular by 2030. We are excited to partner with a vertical supply-chain partner to create these high-quality recycled garments, while also helping transform the way the industry interacts with and tracks products to enable a circular economy."

Building upon its commitment to the greater social and environmental good, Outerknown will continue to work toward implementing the EON Platform with the CircularID Protocol throughout a range of its products. This technology will afford traceability as garments travel within resale, rental and clothes-sharing programs.



On Earth Day, 100 percent of profits from the Second Spin collection will be donated to Fibershed. Available at outerknown.com, the Second Spin collection is priced between $48-$118, in sizes XS–XXL.