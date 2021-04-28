SUSTAINABLE FASHION Lenzing and RCGD Continue to Share Eco Couture at the Oscars

For the second consecutive year, fiber provider Lenzing and the sustainable-fashion advocacy group Red Carpet Green Dress joined together to bring more-sustainable options to elegant dressing during this year’s Oscars, which was held on April 25. At the 93rd annual Academy Awards, actor Marlee Matlin wore a bespoke floor-length, glittering black Vivienne Westwood gown with flowing, floor-grazing angel sleeves created using Red Carpet Green Dress’s vegan textile, which incorporates Tencel Luxe filament yarn in addition to an archival fabric from the designer.

“Our partnership with Tencel is one of the most exciting and rewarding for Red Carpet Green Dress. The organization represents some of the key pillars of sustainability, ranging from accessible, sustainable design solutions with a focus on circularity and decarbonization across to its inherent understanding of the need for responsible production and consumption,” said Samata Pattinson, chief executive officer of Red Carpet Green Dress. “Our Oscars collaboration is always a highlight, and we are so excited that innovations like this exist for the global design community.”

As an Oscar presenter and RCGD X Tencel campaign ambassador, Matlin made a statement of support for ecologically sound fashion while showcasing the luxurious capabilities of new, innovative fabric options. These fresh textiles are breaking the boundaries of the previously accepted limits of fashion creation. For its part, Tencel Luxe filament yarn is based in a 100 percent botanic origin of renewable wood sources. Through its responsible production processes, the resulting fabrics afford silky qualities with a fine drape and vibrant color.



“Once again, we are thrilled to partner with Red Carpet Green Dress to bring eco couture to the spotlight. While our Tencel Luxe filament yarn is derived from wood harvested from certified and controlled sources and is one of the most-sustainable materials used in fashion, we are not stopping there,” said Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at the Lenzing Group. “At Tencel, we are on a journey to True Carbon Zero, with a vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and contribute to a carbon-neutral fashion industry. We hope that our collaboration will encourage more designers and brands to look out for materials that do not only expand the frontiers of aesthetic appeal but also make a difference to our planet.”