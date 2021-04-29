TRADE SHOWS Liberty Fairs, LA Men’s Market Announce New Liberty Fairs: Los Angeles Event

A new on-site trade-show experience is on the calendar with Liberty Fairs: Los Angeles, which will take place Aug. 4–5 with Liberty Fairs and LA Men’s Market rolled into a single show. The fresh event will take the place of Liberty Fairs’ semiannual appearance in Las Vegas, with the Los Angeles show also planned for February 2022.

“It will broaden our categories,” said Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs Vice President Edwina Kulego. “Liberty has been typically contemporary, heritage, denim heavy, and we are now able to pull in a lot of the California lifestyle—skate, surf and streetwear brands that were represented at LA Men’s Market.”

Liberty Fairs will continue its virtual component through its online-marketplace partner Joor. Sannia Shahid, who led sales and marketing for LA Men’s Market, is now working with Liberty Fairs as a sales director.

While Kulego is looking forward to a fresh start that she feels will reinvigorate the trade-show calendar with a lot of energy, safety is still the priority. “We want people to feel that they accomplished new goals and made new connections in a safe space,” Kulego said.