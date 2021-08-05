FASHION INHERENT, Steve McQueen Partner for Driver’s Collection

INHERENT, an innovative digital menswear line, and the “King of Cool” Steve McQueen have partnered for a new capsule collection.

The brand helps men find a personal style that empowers them to tackle daily life with confidence. INHERENT does this by tailoring luxury apparel built to inspire authentic self-expression and an open conversation about men’s mental health.

INHERENT has decided to take its movement a step further by partnering with Steve McQueen, represented by Greenlight, for a new driver’s capsule collection. Coined as the “King of Cool” for his effortlessly iconic style, McQueen is most notably remembered for his acting, race car driving and philanthropy.

“When I think of Steve McQueen, I think of the ‘King of Cool. Always stylish, with a bit of an edge to him,” INHERENT Founder Taylor Draper said. “Steve is known for being a movie star, a race car driver, and much more. It is an incredible feeling to be able to design an officially licensed driver’s capsule with his name and legacy attached. I am overjoyed to bring this collection to the world and driving enthusiasts everywhere.”

The first of its kind, the Steve McQueen by INHERENT collaboration brings the household name’s care-free and collected essence back to life by honoring his quintessential fashion sense and unapologetic authenticity through updated designs on classic apparel and lifestyle accessories. Shoppers can embrace McQueen’s bold confidence while tailoring each piece to fit their own unique lifestyles, as all capsule collection products will be handmade to order.

“The timing for this collection with INHERENT could not be more perfect. We are always looking for new ways to connect modern day consumers with legendary icons, and this collaboration will bring Steve McQueen into the new realm of tailored clothing,” Liz Van Denburg, Director of Merchandise Licensing at Greenlight, said. “We’re always looking for best-in-class partners, and INHERENT’s vision, quality and authenticity makes them the perfect partner to capture the timeless, iconic style of Steve McQueen.”

Steve McQueen by INHERENT will have a sneak peak of the capsule collection on Oct. 2 at the Boys Republic-hosted Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show. Consumers can shop the specially curated custom pieces and book a custom fitting appointment at ThisIsInherent.com.