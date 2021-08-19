TRADE SHOWS IFJAG Creates Community for One-Stop Jewelry-and-Accessories Shopping

During its Aug. 7–10 run, the International Fashion Jewelry & Accessories Group hosted the Las Vegas edition of its show at the Embassy Suites on University Center Drive. At the suite-style IFJAG show, buyers visited the event from all corners of the country to invest in Immediate, Fall and Spring fashion jewelry.

For buyer Hanan Shiha, this first time at the IFJAG show was successful while shopping for La Bella Vida, located in Naples, Fla. Serving her core customers, who hail from the northern regions of the United States and travel to Florida’s warm winters, Shiha found goods from Marcony Accessories and T&J International.

“[My customers are] older and snowbirds who want a lot of silver. They like bulky jewelry, not dainty,” Shiha said of the style worn by her bold clientele. “They like to say, ‘I am here’.”

Within the suite where Accents by MJ exhibited, Mary Jo Kukowski was exhibiting goods from her Minneapolis business. Kukowski reported that buyers from all over the United States, including the East Coast, Florida and Idaho, wanted fresh pieces and were demanding color.

“This is where to go for the new trends,” Kukowski said. “Some people are looking for Immediate and Fall goods, so they are your deeper tones, and then you have Holiday. My better buyers are buying for Spring already, so we are looking at turquoise, fuchsias, periwinkles, greens.”

Shopping together for their separate businesses were Carmen Drakes-Jones of Houston’s JinaBriSkaii and Danielle Brunson of Denver’s Turner’s Creation, who visited the show to find fresh, fashionable pieces.

“Jewelry, accessories and clothing in what is happening now—fashion handbags, fur scarves in bold colors, mauve and blues and beiges as well,” said Drakes-Jones, who was visiting IFJAG for the first time to shop for a clientele aged 25 years and up. “They want fashion and anything for now. I am going into fall.”

Brunson was pleased with the offerings at IFJAG as she helped her mother plan a business expansion into Houston. “It’s a boutique setting with unique items,” Brunson said. “There is a lot of quality at good prices.”

Inside the suite for Jamie Rocks & Co., Sales Manager Carolina Vicuna had arranged a colorful selection of jewelry and accessories offered by the Jacskonville, Fla., business. A seasoned IFJAG exhibitor, Vicuna said that many visitors want Immediates that can ship now. Vicuna was sure to carry different types of stock at an array of price points to accommodate different buyers’ needs.

“Some of them want closeouts because it’s their store and everything is $5. There are some pieces I can do closeout prices on, but I am selective. We have something for everyone,” Vicuna said. “This is a great show. You have competitive brands, and we all carry a little bit of different styles, and the price point is great.”