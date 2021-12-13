DENIM Soorty Launches Newest Denim Laundry Innovation

Pakistan-based denim company Soorty has announced its newest innovation, Zero Stone, which aims to revolutionize traditional denim stonewashing.

The newest in Soorty’s Smart Laundry system gives the stonewash appearance to denim without using pumice stones. The method requires minimal natural resources and reduces the use of chemicals as well. Also part of the Smart Laundry system is Soorty’s Smart Blue concept, which reduces the use of water and discharges zero hazardous chemicals.

Soorty’s new laundry method uses a combination of chemicals and enzymes backed by certification organizations GOTS, Green Screen, ZHDC and Bluesign to create the wash effects on the denim.

Soorty says its Zero Stone has helped it achieve the lowest possible liquor ratio of 1:1. Zero Stone also uses 43 percent less water, 18 percent less energy, 19 percent less chemicals and 5 percent less worker impact per garment. The process produces a variety of washes, from light indigo to faded black. The innovation is especially needed as more vintage-inspired denim trends are becoming popular.

In traditional stonewashing, pumice stones are put in with denim pieces to give the product a vintage and worn look. Pumice stones need to be replaced constantly and create harmful sludge in wastewater and contribute to the fashion industry’s waste problem by damaging garments as well as industrial laundry machines.