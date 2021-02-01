TRADE EVENTS Strong Start for 2021 Trade-Show Season at Dallas Market

Buyer attendance was up during the recent Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market, with first-time visitors flocking to the event at the Dallas Market Center following a lackluster 2020. As certain areas of the United States reopen following a crushing year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with business travel slowly increasing, the Dallas show served as a destination that afforded confidence in buyers who wanted to refresh their stock and move forward with recovery that requires investment in new product.

“This is an extremely successful January market by all measures,” said Cindy Morris, president and chief executive officer of Dallas Market Center. “They are eager to see firsthand the new products and are intent on ordering to restock their stores. These buyers are confident, full of positive energy and ready for a successful 2021. We are thrilled to offer a safe and inspiring marketplace for them.”

During the show, which took place Jan. 12–15, buyer attendance was 34 percent ahead of the January 2020 show as Dallas Market loyalists made their way to their preferred space. An optimistic sign could be found as first-time buyers to the event accounted for more than 25 percent of the traffic.

“There is positive momentum and a positive attitude here in Dallas,” said David Rhea, owner of the Indigo Agency showroom. “I saw buyers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, California and Colorado. Retailers ended the year strong and need new products.”

Visiting the market from Vero Beach, Fla., Lenora Coffey of The Coffey House Boutique felt safe during her first time attending Dallas Market, where temperature checks and face masks were required for entry. The Dallas Market Center also ensures increased attention to cleaning with hospital-grade formulas, hand-sanitizing stations throughout the area, limitations on food service, social-distancing signage and restrictions on gatherings.

“Absolutely loved it!” Coffey said. “Everyone is so nice, and it’s so organized and safe.”

At the Dallas Market Center, the 2021 calendar includes a number of upcoming events including the Dallas Men’s Show, Jan. 31–Feb. 2; KidsWorld Open House, Feb. 2–4; Apparel & Accessories Market, Total Home & Gift Market, Lightovation, KidsWorld, AETA International Trade Show, March 23–26; and Dallas Design Week, April 5–8.