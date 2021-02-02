BLACK HISTORY MONTH Shantelle Brumfield of Yarn Movement Unveils Initiatives for Black—and Making—History Month

Yarn Movement founder and creative director Shantelle Brumfield—also known as S.LadyBug—has big plans to celebrate and make history during this year's Black History Month. During the month of February, which Brumfield is promoting as Black and Making History Month, Yarn Movement, the Vallejo, Calif., fashion-crochet brand, will highlight the work of Black stitchers, hand-crafters and artists in order to support the work of a group of global creatives.

"Our mission is to share the power of creativity to empower the world," Brumfield said. "This month we are focusing on Black creatives and the vast variety of talents sprinkled around the world."

Each day on the Yarn Movement Instagram feed, a video will be shared showcasing the work of an artist. The list of creatives includes Kim Gray of Bold Creations in Victorville, Calif.; Ana Sebastiao of Tricotando by Ana in Knotich, Belgium; Kristen of Head Turning Crochet in Nashville, Tenn.; Unique of Memphis, Tenn.; Willie Smith of Saint Clair, Mich.; Felicia Eve of Brooklyn, New York; Z Jefferson of San Antonio, Texas; Fabiane of Amsterdam; Nantale Muwonge of Phoenix, Ariz.; Dana of Creatively Created Crochet in Indiana; Rosemary Lewis of Yube Handmade in Detroit, Mich.; Jazz Imani of Mood Junky in the United States; Gregory Stitch of Atlanta, Ga.; Leah Gordon of I Play with Fiber in Columbia, S.C.; Jay Crochets of Accra, Ghana; Nkese of Cosmic Crochet Creations in Florida; Brandon of Half Double Craze LLC in Columbus, Ohio; Nadine Johnson of Buddy Luv's Crochet in North Carolina; Tierra of Gifted by Faith in Riverview, Fla.; Renaissance Austin of Raghouse International in Long Beach, Calif.; Modupe Olakanye of Modhan in Oyo, Nigeria; Sahara Briscoe in New York; Samatha Brunson of Bobble Clubhouse in New Jersey; Tilda of Tilda Crochets in Nigeria; and Yasmenda Velvette McCoy of Designs by Yasmen in Brooklyn, New York.

Years ago, through Yarn Movement, Brumfield created the Believe In What You Dream initiative, a non-profit organization through which she has visited countries within Africa to teach young women to crochet, in addition to providing Dream Girl Kits to girls in schools to provide supplies integral to the success of young women. Through a partnership between Grit Glam Guts and Yarn Movement, young girls were able to register for a subscription-box service whose January haul included yarn, a crochet needle, scissors and a Queen of Crochet pin. Brumfield will host a Feb. 15 event during which she will lead more than 100 girls through a dream-coaching segment that includes a lesson regarding the creation of their own beanie.

Committed to supporting artists and educating younger generations, Brumfield is also partnering with Crew 2030. Through utilizing the online platform, Brumfield hopes to bring greater awareness to Yarn Movement and Believe In What You Dream in order to celebrate and make Black history throughout the year.