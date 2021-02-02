ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE Vizit Rolls Out Algorithm That Ranks Visual Images’ Consumer Effectiveness

Jehan Hamedi spent the past few years developing artificial-intelligence software that helps understand public opinion. The result of Hamedi’s efforts was a technology company called Vizit, which consults with brands and businesses over the visual data used in digital commerce, media campaigns and even in-store designs for physical boutiques. Hamedi said that Vizit’s AI helps companies drive higher sales.

“Images are the most-effective sales tool on the planet,” Hamedi said. “To win in our saturated digitally visual-centered world, companies need to optimize their visual brand performance and harness the power of their imagery to drive commerce with online consumers.”

While the company is headquartered in Boston, the company’s head of artificial intelligence, Elham Saraee, lives and works in California.

Some of Vizit’s clients include the footwear-and-apparel brand Reebok, the motorcycle company Harley-Davidson and Master Lock, a manufacturer of safes, padlocks and security equipment, said Eli Orkin, Vizit’s vice president of marketing.

“Our biggest accomplishment is our cornerstone technology—artificial intelligence that models a consumer’s aesthetic preferences into an algorithm that can be used to measure, monitor and optimize visual content for any consumer audience,” Orkin said. “We took this platform and created a self-service software application so consumer brands can log in and analyze visual content ‘through the eyes’ of their target audiences in real time. Our next step is rolling out this self-service platform for brands that see visuals as a key to winning the digital shelf and outshining competitors in 2021.”