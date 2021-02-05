FASHION RESALE The RealReal Expands Resale Reach With New Locations

Following the Jan. 26 opening of a 2,500-square-foot bricks-and-mortar location in Brooklyn, N.Y., luxury-resale operation The RealReal launched another shop in California's Orange County on Feb. 5. Located in Newport Beach, Calif., the 1,100-square-foot-location features a consignment office, women's ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, and accessories; men's ready-to-wear, bags, and sneakers; fine jewelry and watches; and home and art.

"Since opening our West Hollywood retail location, we saw a significant opportunity to expand our Southern California presence and open another bricks-and-mortar location," Courtney Hawkins, vice president of retail at The RealReal, said. Having a store here in Newport Beach will make it even more convenient for our local community to engage with us, whether they’re stopping in to shop, meet with our experts, drop off consignment or bring in items for repair. What’s more, Lido Village is a well-trafficked shopping and dining destination that will only help increase our local awareness.”

At the latest Southern California location, clients are able to take advantage of in-person consignment appointments and curbside drop-off service. For those who prefer to shop online, but want to enjoy their purchases on the same day, the Newport Beach store offers in-store and curbside pickup, which are also offered at the Brooklyn store. Consignors who work with The RealReal will receive a complimentary, domestically made face mask from TS Designs created from upcycled T-shirts.

At the Lido Marina Village location, The RealReal projects most-wanted pieces for women in knitwear and light outerwear, while men's Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Thom Browne will draw attention. In Brooklyn, the reseller foresees women's Isabel Marant, Marni, Acne Studios and Chloé in demand, with men's Thom Browne, Rick Owens, Maison Margiela and Dior Homme as the most-sought-after pieces. The Southern California location will see Gucci, Burberry and Chanel in selling well in women's, while in men's bags by Louis Vuitton and Gucci, and sneakers by Off-White, Jordan, Air Dior, Yeezy and Golden Goose as best sellers. In Brooklyn, sales will be high for women's Prada and Chanel, with men's Gucci and Louis Vuitton performing well..