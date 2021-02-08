Display at Rewash flagship in Los Angeles

Display at Rewash flagship in Los Angeles

RETAIL

Rewash Flagship To Los Angeles’ LaBrea Avenue

By Andrew Asch | Monday, February 8, 2021

After more than one year of serving as the address for Proconsul, a high-end men’s denim and fashion brand, 144 S. LaBrea Ave. in Los Angeles experienced a change of the guard. Proconsul will make room and share space with the juniors brand Rewash, which is owned by Alden Halpern. He also co-owns Proconsul.

Rewash had enjoyed a year of robust sales through its wholesale partners during 2020. Halpern thought it was time to give the 35-year-old juniors brand a proper bricks-and-mortar platform.

“Retail has always been my passion,” Halpern said. “I just never got around to opening a juniors store.”

Rewash’s retail price points range from $19 to $49. Sustainability is quite important to the brand. It uses fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles. It also is produced in a way that curtails water used in production, Halpern said. No decision has been made on opening more Rewash physical stores, he said.

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Atlanta Apparel

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Tee Styled

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter