RETAIL Rewash Flagship To Los Angeles’ LaBrea Avenue

After more than one year of serving as the address for Proconsul, a high-end men’s denim and fashion brand, 144 S. LaBrea Ave. in Los Angeles experienced a change of the guard. Proconsul will make room and share space with the juniors brand Rewash, which is owned by Alden Halpern. He also co-owns Proconsul.

Rewash had enjoyed a year of robust sales through its wholesale partners during 2020. Halpern thought it was time to give the 35-year-old juniors brand a proper bricks-and-mortar platform.

“Retail has always been my passion,” Halpern said. “I just never got around to opening a juniors store.”



Rewash’s retail price points range from $19 to $49. Sustainability is quite important to the brand. It uses fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles. It also is produced in a way that curtails water used in production, Halpern said. No decision has been made on opening more Rewash physical stores, he said.