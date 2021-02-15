RETAIL GAIA By Attract Magazine Pops at Westfield Century City

"Selling Sunset," a Netflix reality series, looks for the fabulous in Los Angeles’s real-estate scene. Cast member Amanza Smith and Lisa Lafferty, who also appeared on the show, are taking a dive into beauty with pop-up shop Gaia by Attract Magazine, which is a women’s lifestyle platform. The pop-up opened at Westfield Century City last month and will run until March 31. It will offer clothing, beauty, self-care and sweets, said Tanisha Brown, founder of Gaia by Attract Magazine. Brown worked with Smith to develop the pop-up. Lafferty crafted the interior design.

Brown said, “This whole experience is about a promise of positive energy, where women of all walks of life can indulge, enjoy, retreat, and find empowerment.”

Lafferty said that the pop-up’s design elements include black-and-white striped flooring, modern furniture, and a bouquet of floral accents.

Brands available at the pop-up included Camilla Seretti, Sugar Me, Shai Dye, VVIVIIVIII Apparel|Beauty. Brown said that the pop-up will feature trunk shows and beauty tutorials.