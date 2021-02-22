EVENTS NTWRK Platform and The Hundreds’ Family Style Festival to Support LA Restaurants With Virtual Show

In 2019, The Hundreds streetwear brand produced the inaugural Family Style Food Festival to showcase the tastes and cuisines of independent Los Angeles-area restaurants. About 2,000 people reportedly visited the festival, which was produced at Television City Studios in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District.

Fast forward to a Los Angeles struggling under pandemic restrictions. The Family Style Food Festival will go on, but it will be a virtual festival that will go under the moniker of Family Style To Go when it runs April 24-25.

Consider the virtual Family Style Food Festival to be something of a food tourism show, said Miles Canares, the event’s co-founder. The festival will produce segments where luminaries from the streetwear fashion world and the culinary arts will interview chefs from Los Angeles area restaurants, Canares said. Brands such as The Hundreds and Chinatown Market will produce exclusive merchandise to accompany specific segments. “We were scratching our heads to think of what we can do to support restaurants during the pandemic,” Canares said. “If you don’t buy their food, you can buy merch and support.”

The segments will be webcast on the NTWRK livestream shopping app. During the festival, viewers can purchase merchandise on NTWRK. A portion of the proceeds from Family Style To Go’s programming will be donated to Independent Hospitality Coalition, which provides food and resources to communities and businesses disproportionately affected by COVID-19, said Ben Shenassafar, CEO of The Hundreds.

“We're happy to work with NTWRK to host a virtual event done in support of independent restaurants,” Shenassafar said. “Each exclusive product collaboration between restaurants, food brands and popular streetwear brands and designers will be available for purchase globally and aid our local communities.”