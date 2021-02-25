RETAIL Fred Segal to Open Boutiques in New Las Vegas Casino

Resorts World Las Vegas will be the first new casino resort to open on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade. It was recently announced that Fred Segal was selected to develop and run boutiques at the casino, which is scheduled to make a debut this summer and will be located at the north end of the strip, according to a joint statement from Fred Segal and Resorts World Las Vegas. The casino is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian company.

Fred Segal will open separate women’s and men’s mini-flagship shops in the casino resort’s 70,000-square-foot retail district, said Jeff Lotman, Fred Segal’s owner and chief executive officer.

“As Fred Segal continues to expand globally, we’re also excited to grow the brand in the U.S., especially in markets like Las Vegas that have such as natural connection to the Los Angeles scene,” Lotman said.

The Fred Segal shops will offer fashion apparel, accessories, beauty, gifts and jewelry from brands such as Libertine, MadeWorn, Danielle Guizio, John Elliott and more.

Under previous ownership, Fred Segal ran stores at Las Vegas’ SLS Hotel in 2015. Global Icons, a brand licensing agency, acquired a majority stake in Fred Segal in 2019.