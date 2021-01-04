FASHION Louis Vuitton x Urs Fischer Capsule Makes a Debut

The Louis Vuitton fashion house started off 2021 by releasing a capsule handbag line reflecting its latest collaboration—Louis Vuitton x Urs Fischer. Fischer, a critically acclaimed artist who runs a Los Angeles studio, created a new look for the Louis Vuitton monogram.

The artist's updated design features the fashion house’s initials and idiosyncratic drawings that Fischer called “memory sketches,” according to a Louis Vuitton statement.

The handbags are available in two colorways; black and red, and black and white. The capsule collection's Urs Fischer monogram also will appear on some ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes.