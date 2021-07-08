TECHNOLOGY Tukatech-Sowtex Partnership Affords Digital Design-and-Development Platform

Fashion-technology firms Tukatech and Sowtex have joined together on a collaboration, which will yield a 3D visualizer and design-lab solution that will reduce the time devoted to sampling processes. Launched July 8 throughout Asia, this digital platform allows all supply-chain members to work together through real data.

According to Sowtex founder Sonil Jain, the new process offers tools to users that allow them to design, develop, approve, share, sell and produce goods.

“[The technology solution will] reduce sampling turnaround time from weeks to hours,” Jain said. “The Sowtex Design Lab—comprising lifelike digital swatches of 10,000-plus global textile manufacturers—will combine Tukatech’s 3D Visualizer to enable designers, garment manufacturers, fashion brands, fabrics and trim manufacturers, and stockists to make design and sampling processes quick and easy.”

Gurgaon, India’s Sowtex serves as a business-to-business marketplace with more than 10,000 verified buyers and sellers. It gained attention over the last year when it was selected as Startup of the Year 2020 by Silicon India. With smart tools and Internet of Things solutions, the firm affords options such as discovery of design, ready stock and lead generation.

Through a partnership with the Los Angeles–based Tukatech, which provides fashion-design software, virtual-product development, cloud collaboration, marker-making tools and cutting-room machinery, Sowtex will streamline its process, yielding greater efficiency. The Sowtex material catalog lends access to thousands of trims and fabrics in a number of Pantone colors through its online space. For users of the platform, Tukatech is also offering its library of ready-made 3D garments or fit designs to an existing model to which a user would like to fit the styles. With the Tuka3D Designer Edition, before creating a physical sample, users are able see fabrics and trims in 2D/3D garments.

“Since the industry’s average adoption rate is around 15 percent, a large number of physical samples end up in the landfill,” said Ram Sareen, the founder of Tukatech. “We are grateful to partner on disruptive technologies and innovative solutions with Sowtex for companies in the Asia region.”