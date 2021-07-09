RETAIL TOMBOGO Pop-Up Shop Allows Guests to Customize Clothing

Fans of TOMBOGO can now personalize their favorite pieces at a customizable workshop called “Assembly Required by TOMBOGO.”

The emerging fashion brand by Tommy Bogo partnered with iconic experiential retailer Fred Segal for the pop-up shop experience at Fred Segal’s flagship Sunset Boulevard store at 8500 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles. Assembly Required by TOMBOGO opened July 3 and will run until July 17.

The workshop allows guests the opportunity to customize pieces with different removable color panels. TOMBOGO items available to customize at the pop-up include the brand’s signature Convertible Double Knee Pants and coordinating Chore Coat—available in an array of colorways along with one-of-one hand-sprayed and paint-splattered prints exclusive to Fred Segal—new trucker-hat styles, and a restock of the best-selling Freelance capsule, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks and shorts.

TOMBOGO will also be debuting its first furniture design project—the TOMBOGO Double Knee Coffee Table—up in Fred Segal’s flagship store. The coffee table features a pair of the TOMBOGO Double Knee Pants encased inside acrylic and set on top of a black steel frame. It was made in collaboration with Bogo's close friend and furniture designer Das Audie.

TOMBOGO made its New York Fashion Week debut in February for the Autumn/Winter 2021 season and is known for its multi-functional, sustainable, and distinctively designed pieces. TOMBOGO has been worn by celebrities including J Balvin, Lizzo, Kid Cudi and Kehlani. It has also been featured in publications such as Hypebeast, GQ and Esquire.